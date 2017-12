A little boy in Indiana thought his sister’s wrestling match was a real fight and he wasn’t having any of it.

A 4 year old girl in Indiana was in the middle of her wrestling match the other day when her brother intervened. He ran onto the mat, began grappling with his sister’s opponent and shouted “get off my sister”. The fact that she was wrestling a boy may have had something to do with his reaction. Whatever his motivations were, this video is awesome.