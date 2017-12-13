Little Boy Does Something AMAZING to Help Save Animals

First things first, the fluffs above are available for adoption through the Kentucky Humane Society!!

Second of all, meet this sweet little boy, Roman:

He and his mom Jennifer are on a mission to help save as many shelter dogs as they can! He makes cute videos talking about different adoptable animals and his mom shares them. Together they have saved almost 700 dogs and counting!!

Just like we do every Wednesday with Wet Nose Wednesday!! Love his sweet little heart.

We’ll have a new animal up for adoption TODAY with Wet Nose Wednesday! Make sure to check out the video on Facebook at 997 DJX!