Listen To This Dog Sing Britney Spears “Toxic”
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 24, 2018 @ 6:08 AM

Twitter user, Matt posted a video of his dog Riley nailing the opening chords of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

Everyone on Twitter noticed how SPOT ON this was and evened mashed the two together!


12/10 perfect pitch, would pet.

