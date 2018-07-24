Listen To This Dog Sing Britney Spears “Toxic”

Twitter user, Matt posted a video of his dog Riley nailing the opening chords of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”
Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD
— matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018
Everyone on Twitter noticed how SPOT ON this was and evened mashed the two together!
IT’S LITERALLY IN THE SAME KEY
— dev (@devonhiggins_) July 22, 2018
Perfect match xD pic.twitter.com/vxjuChwNCf
— Sub.Sound ｡◕ ‿ ◕｡ (@SubSoundMusic) July 22, 2018
12/10 perfect pitch, would pet.