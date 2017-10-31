Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Kidney Transplant

Actress-singer Selena Gomez poses at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Selena Gomez stopped by the Today show yesterday to speak with host Savannah Guthrie about the kidney transplant that saved her life.

It wasn’t common knowledge that Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus five years ago. But the disease had progressed to the point where a kidney transplant was needed in order to save her life. Luckily, Selena is surrounded by a strong support group of friends who would do anything for her. Such is the case with Francia Raisa, the kidney donor.

In other Selena news; it was announced yesterday that her 10 month relationship with The Weeknd had come to an end. In almost the same moment, photos began surfacing of Selena having breakfast and going to church with Justin Bieber – leading many to believe a reunion with Justin is all but guaranteed.