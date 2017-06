So. Much. YASSS. Syfy announced the official title and guest stars for the next installment in its Sharkando franchise, and the list is as obscure as you want it to be. Of course Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will be back.

Celebrities booked for cameos in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming include Fabio, Tony Hawk, Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels, Al Roker, Chris Kattan, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Get ready to “Make America Bait Again” on August 6th. Yep…that happened.

