The List of 157 New Emojis For 2018 Has Been Finalized!

This is big exciting news okay.

The nonprofit ground that regulates the official set of emojis is the Unicode Consortium. And they just announced the finalized list of the 157 new emojis for 2018, which should hit our phones in the summer or the fall.

Here’s some of what you can expect . . .

1. Six new yellow faces, including a hot face, a cold face, and one that’s partying.

2. Men’s and women’s faces with red hair, brown curly hair, and white hair.

3. Superheroes and supervillains with different skin tones and hairstyles.

4. Legs, feet, a bone, and a tooth.

5. New animals including a raccoon, hippo, kangaroo, swan, and peacock.

6. And other random new objects like a skateboard, teddy bear, cupcake, softball, receipt, magnet, ball of yarn, sponge, toilet paper, and pirate flag.

🙌 🚨 The 2018 Emoji List 🚨 🙌 📝 157 new emojis

🆕 Redheads, bagel, lobster, softball and more

🗓 Coming to phones in the second half of 2018

🔗 https://t.co/0WsgcRC3qQ pic.twitter.com/Q2WugvHdZ3 — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 7, 2018

77 new emojis are coming, and they include new hair options https://t.co/kS8rmXlLUs pic.twitter.com/0wLStQsDsz — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 8, 2018

