Lisa Kudrow is Here To Smash Your Dreams

Lisa Kudrow stopped by to see Conan O’Brien for a few laughs and to utterly crush your dreams.

The Friends cast has been forced to re-visit the reunion questions again recently. In the wake of a fake Friends trailer that quickly went viral on Youtube and a rumored lunch date the Friends cast had that included reunion discussions, people are absolutely losing their minds. Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) stopped by the Conan O’Brien show the other night to talk about the trailer, answer questions about a reunion and to crush your dreams about a Friends movie.

Gee, thanks a lot Phoebe. You were always my least favorite Friend anyway.

