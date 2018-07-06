Liquor Delivery Is Coming To a Party Near You!

Liquor delivery was made legal earlier this year thanks to a Kentucky law was repealed to allow it and now the deliveries begin!

Party Mart (clearly living up to their name) can now deliver alcohol straight to your door! No longer will you have to leave the party to re-fill on whatever your friends cleaned you out on. All you will have to do now is fire up the DRIZLY app, place your order, pay, tap the button and you’re good to go! Before you know it, your booze delivery will arrive with everything you ordered.

Oh, and if you’re under age and thinking this is an easy way to work around that whole 21 years of age thing; think again. Upon delivery, they’ll still be asking for ID (Sad Horn).

Delivery from Party Mart will run from Prospect to downtown and stop at 10pm Monday through Thursday and 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Party Mart customer Chris Anderson had this to say:

For $5, it’s a lot cheaper than a DUI! You can get your groceries delivered. Why couldn’t you just have your alcohol and your beer delivered too?

