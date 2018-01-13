Lipstick Stain Found in Unusual Place

Librarian Susan D'Amico stands in the doorway of the bathroom at the Roxbury Free Library in Roxbury, Vt., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2008. For decades, when you had to go at the Roxbury Free Library, you really had to go -- somewhere else, that is. The one-room clapboard building had no restrooms. When nature called, patrons either had to hold it, walk next door to the Roxbury Union Congregational Church or go home. No more: a toilet was finally installed last Friday. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Lipstick stains are normally found on cheeks, tissue and maybe even a collar. But this is the strangest place to ever find one.

I’m not entirely sure how this lipstick stain wound up in a toilet and I’m not entirely sure I want to find out. But, this is disgusting. I’m hoping with every bit of hope I can muster that this is a crazy joke and that someone used artistic prowess or a stencil of some sort.

AAAAAAH! Who did that?!