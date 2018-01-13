Lipstick Stain Found in Unusual Place

Lipstick stains are normally found on cheeks, tissue and maybe even a collar. But this is the strangest place to ever find one.
I’m not entirely sure how this lipstick stain wound up in a toilet and I’m not entirely sure I want to find out. But, this is disgusting. I’m hoping with every bit of hope I can muster that this is a crazy joke and that someone used artistic prowess or a stencil of some sort.
Stranger Things – 2018 pic.twitter.com/WfLrTgGthd
— ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) January 10, 2018
AAAAAAH! Who did that?!