Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Passes Away
By Ben Davis
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 2:36 PM

From Billboard:

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has reportedly committed suicide at age 41, according to TMZ. TMZ reports Bennington hanged himself at a Palos Verdes Estates residence in L.A. County. Billboard has reached out to reps for the band and authorities for confirmation.

Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

 

Comments