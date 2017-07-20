Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Passes Away

From Billboard:
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has reportedly committed suicide at age 41, according to TMZ. TMZ reports Bennington hanged himself at a Palos Verdes Estates residence in L.A. County. Billboard has reached out to reps for the band and authorities for confirmation.
Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.
#BREAKING: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has committed suicide. RIP https://t.co/6kP4N40JcG
No tweet will suffice for the immense loss felt today by music lovers. #chesterbennington
Suicide Prevention # 800-273-8255
