Linkin Park’s Emotional Tribute

As expected, Linkin Park officially canceled their upcoming tour in the wake of the death of their singer Chester Bennington. Refunds are available at point of purchase. The band has not released an official statement following Bennington’s death by suicide Thursday.

They had also been set for more dates on their co-headlining jaunt with Blink-182, the “Welcome to Blinkin Park” tour. Those shows were also cancelled.

1997 or 1998…I think this was the first photo we ever took together. We had just told Chester that we wanted him to join the band. He said he was ready to move out from Arizona to L.A. We went to a pizza place near UCLA to hang out and talk about what to do next. The band was called Xero at the time, and we probably had less than a half a dozen songs. No flame tattoos yet, no red hair yet, most of us were still in college. A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The band wrote an emotional letter to Chester on Facebook. Read that HERE

I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) July 20, 2017

Less than a week before Bennington took his life, they had recorded a Carpool Karaoke: The Series episode with host Ken Jeong set to air in October.

Celebs reacted to the news…