Linkin Park’s Emotional Tribute
By Kelly K
|
Jul 25, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

As expected, Linkin Park officially canceled their upcoming tour in the wake of the death of their singer Chester Bennington. Refunds are available at point of purchase. The band has not released an official statement following Bennington’s death by suicide Thursday.

They had also been set for more dates on their co-headlining jaunt with Blink-182, the “Welcome to Blinkin Park” tour. Those shows were also cancelled.

The band wrote an emotional letter to Chester on Facebook. Read that HERE

Less than a week before Bennington took his life, they had recorded a Carpool Karaoke: The Series episode with host Ken Jeong set to air in October.

Celebs reacted to the news…

