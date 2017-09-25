Lineup Announced for Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

If you had any questions related to Chester Bennington‘s list of friends in the music world, look no further for answers.
“Linkin Park & Friends – Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington” is the title of the music fest that will descend upon the Hollywood Bowl on October 27th. The line-up for the show is a veritable “who’s who” of the music and rock world. This show will certainly be one for the ages.
Blink 182 canceled their co-headlining tour with Linkin Park after Beinnington’s death, so they’ll be performing along side Machine Gun Kelly, Yellowcard, Korn, Kiiara, Avenged Sevenfold and System of a Down.
Tickets for the star studded concert are on sale now through ticketmaster.