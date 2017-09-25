Lineup Announced for Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

An image of the late singer Chester Bennington appears on screen at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

If you had any questions related to Chester Bennington‘s list of friends in the music world, look no further for answers.

“Linkin Park & Friends – Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington” is the title of the music fest that will descend upon the Hollywood Bowl on October 27th. The line-up for the show is a veritable “who’s who” of the music and rock world. This show will certainly be one for the ages.

Blink 182 canceled their co-headlining tour with Linkin Park after Beinnington’s death, so they’ll be performing along side Machine Gun Kelly, Yellowcard, Korn, Kiiara, Avenged Sevenfold and System of a Down.

Tickets for the star studded concert are on sale now through ticketmaster.