Lindsay Lohan Wants Us To Forget Her Past
By Kelly K
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

Lindsay Lohan wants us to forget her bad behavior from her past.

In a new interview with the New York Times, she says, “There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me. Because I get to actually focus on the result of things.” She’s been living in Europe. “I’m a normal, nice person. A good person….And my past has to stay in the past.

She’s talking about her number of arrests in the last decade for things like DUI and shoplifting.

