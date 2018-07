Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Lindsay Lohan is coming back to reality TV with a new show on MTV.

The show will be set at her recently opened beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos. The show will follow her and the staff of the Lohan Beach House at work and, probably after hours. Think “Vanderpump Rules” on the Mediterranean.

Don’t have a premiere date as of yet or any other details.

