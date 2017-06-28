Lindsay Is Launching A New Website…And Inviting Beyonce To Her Birthday Party
By Kelly K
Jun 28, 2017 @ 8:24 AM

Lindsay Lohan announced on her social media Tuesday that she is launching a new “Preemium” site aimed at giving fans access to her life, beauty secrets and lifestyle tips — all for a $2.99 monthly subscription.

In the meantime, her family can’t make it to her birthday party so she is inviting Britney, Paris, and Beyonce.

 

