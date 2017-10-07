Lin Manuel Miranda Releases Star Studded Song for Puerto Rico

Clean up and relief efforts in Puerto Rico are still far from complete and a a lot of money is still needed to aid in the efforts. Enter, Lin Manuel Miranda.
Lin summoned the help of some super-star friends for a song that he hopes will raise funds for relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The song, titled “Just Like Praying” features cameo appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Rubén Blades, Luis Fonsi, and Gloria Estefan and has already racked up over a million views on youtube.
The song features a sample from “Maria” from “West Side Story. Lin had this to say about the song;
I knew that name would forever have a destructive connotation in the island and yet, I have a musical theater brain, so that’s where I went in my head first and I thought, I can flip the sample. The hook of almost like praying – thoughts and prayers are great; thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need supplies, we need aid, we need a government response that matches the response of our people, and that’s what the song’s about.”