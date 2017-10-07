Lin Manuel Miranda Releases Star Studded Song for Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 32nd annual Imagen Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Clean up and relief efforts in Puerto Rico are still far from complete and a a lot of money is still needed to aid in the efforts. Enter, Lin Manuel Miranda.

Lin summoned the help of some super-star friends for a song that he hopes will raise funds for relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The song, titled “Just Like Praying” features cameo appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Rubén Blades, Luis Fonsi, and Gloria Estefan and has already racked up over a million views on youtube.

The song features a sample from “Maria” from “West Side Story. Lin had this to say about the song;