Lil Jon Wants the CEO Spot at Papa John’s

Rapper Lil Jon wants the CEO vacancy at Papa John’s in the wake of John Schnatter’s stepping down as the company’s CEO.
It started as a twitter joke, then became relatively serious pretty quick. Twitter user Devin Smith started the whole thing innocently enough.
@PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZHcUJoRhnK
— LILJON (@LilJon) December 22, 2017
And from that, the fire storm of tweets began.
— lisa moon princess (@usagibaconninja) December 23, 2017
Take that and rewind it back, Lil Jon got the pizza that make ya booty go pic.twitter.com/84SWNmuZ8u
— Dan Martin (@thedmart) December 24, 2017
This whole thing took over twitter pretty quickly and even garnered the attention of Caroline Smith. Caroline is the senior recruiter for Papa John’s International.
Still waiting on your resume! Is it a deal breaker if we won’t rename the company Papa Lil Jon’s?
— Caroline Smith (@cbucysmith) December 24, 2017
Then, Papa John’s twitter account got in on it too!
OKAAAY! https://t.co/ZeW6qNWhLI
— Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) December 22, 2017
All of this is pretty cool. But I seriously doubt we will see Lil Jon sitting at a board of directors meeting for Papa John’s any time soon. However, I think he’s made a pretty good case for being their next spokesperson, should the company decide to part ways with John Schnatter all together.