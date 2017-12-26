Lil Jon Wants the CEO Spot at Papa John’s
By Garfield
|
Dec 26, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
Musician Lil Jon attends T-Mobile's Launch of Un-carrier X held at the Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Rapper Lil Jon wants the CEO vacancy at Papa John’s in the wake of John Schnatter’s stepping down as the company’s CEO.

It started as a twitter joke, then became relatively serious pretty quick. Twitter user Devin Smith started the whole thing innocently enough.

And from that, the fire storm of tweets began.

This whole thing took over twitter pretty quickly and even garnered the attention of Caroline Smith. Caroline is the senior recruiter for Papa John’s International.

Then, Papa John’s twitter account got in on it too!

All of this is pretty cool. But I seriously doubt we will see Lil Jon sitting at a board of directors meeting for Papa John’s any time soon. However, I think he’s made a pretty good case for being their next spokesperson, should the company decide to part ways with John Schnatter all together.

