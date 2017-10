YESTERDAY WAS A SPECIAL DAY FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. WE HAD THE RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY AND DEDICATION OF A BRAND NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL IN GHANA 🇬🇭 I FUNDED ALONG WITH @pencilsofpromise I DEDICATED IT TO THE ABOMAYAW COMMUNITY AND TO MY MOTHER. GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏽

A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:12am PDT