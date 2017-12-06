Most Liked Twitter Post Of 2017

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Russian agents on Twitter attempted to deflect bad news around President Trump's election campaign in October 2016 and refocused criticism on the mainstream media and the Clinton campaign, according to an exclusive AP analysis of an archive of deleted accounts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Former President Obama has the most liked Twitter posts of the year.

Obama’s most “liked” post was in response to the Charlottesville white supremacist marches this summer, and includes a picture of him interacting with a group of kids of different races.

It includes a Nelson Mandela quote white reads: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion.”

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Obama also had three of the top 9 most retweeted tweets of 2017.