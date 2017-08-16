This Is The Most Liked Tweet Ever

Former President Obama’s three-part tweet of a Nelson Mandela quote in the wake of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally is now the most liked tweet ever.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The first part of the message has over 3 million likes and over 1.2 million retweets. It featured a picture of Obama interacting with several young children and read “‘No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…’”

He finished the quote in his next two tweets: “‘People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.’ —Nelson Mandela.”

"…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The previous most-liked tweet was a May 2017 message from Ariana Grande after her Manchester concert was attacked — which was liked 2.7 million times.