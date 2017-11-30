The Most-Liked Instagram Photo of 2017 Is…
By Ben Davis
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 5:32 AM

…pregnant Beyoncé.  She has the “Most Liked” celebrity Instagram of the year.

The photo Beyonce’ posted in February that revealed she was pregnant with twins has gotten the most Instagram Likes of the 2017 (and of all time), with 11.1 million “likes.”

Beyonce’s caption said, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Previously, Selena Gomez’s top-Liked 2016 post was her Coke bottle Instagram with the caption, “when your lyrics are on the bottle #ad.” That image got the most Likes of that year with 6.8 million.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Related Content

Selena Explains Why She Laid Low This Summer
Beyonce’s Nursery Costs More Than Your House
Jelena Get All Kissy In Public
Justin Bieber Instagram Post Explains Why He Cance...
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Khloe’s Latest In...
Lindsay Is Launching A New Website…And Invit...
Comments