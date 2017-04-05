#LikeABoss

By Kelly K
|
Apr 5, 7:25 AM

Did you hear about 17-year-old Caitlyn Taylor?

She was with her softball team in Destin when she was bitten on her leg by a shark in waist-deep water. She punched the shark and got away with no major injuries to her muscles or tendons.  She has officially earned the title of a BADASS!

 

That said, she still needed between 120 and 140 stitches and had cuts to her hand, with upper and lower jaw marks left on both her legs.  This only the fourth documented attack off Okaloosa County beaches since 1882 .

Get well soon Caitlyn!!!!

#likeaboss
USA TODAY  PEOPLE MAGAZINE  INSIDE EDITION

