Did you hear about 17-year-old Caitlyn Taylor?

Beyond lucky to be alive and well and thank you to everyone for the support and wishes and I'm going to be okay, love you guys❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/wm6wVryVzw — Caitlyn Taylor (@cbt212) April 3, 2017

She was with her softball team in Destin when she was bitten on her leg by a shark in waist-deep water. She punched the shark and got away with no major injuries to her muscles or tendons. She has officially earned the title of a BADASS!

@cbt212 glad that you are okay, but this is officially the most badass story anyone could ever have in their life — ryan boyle (@ryanboyle8208) April 3, 2017

That said, she still needed between 120 and 140 stitches and had cuts to her hand, with upper and lower jaw marks left on both her legs. This only the fourth documented attack off Okaloosa County beaches since 1882 .

