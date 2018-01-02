Lifelong Best Friends Learned They’re Actually Brothers

This story has got me ugly crying…

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been friends for 60 years. The two men, born in Hawaii 15 months apart, met in sixth grade and played football together at a Honolulu prep school.

Macfarlane never knew his father, and Robinson was adopted. 🙁

Separately, they sought answers about their ancestry, turning to family history and DNA-matching websites after unsuccessful searches on the internet and social media.

Here’s the crazy part: They later learned they have the same birth mother!!!!!!!!!!

“It was a shock,” Macfarlane said. They revealed the relationship to friends and family during a party last Saturday night. “It was an overwhelming experience, it’s still overwhelming,” Robinson said. “I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get over this feeling.” They have plans to travel and enjoy retirement together.

I can’t, this is so amazing. Favorite story of 2018 so far!