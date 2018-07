THE WAIT IS OVER.

Life Size 2 is officially coming to your TV THIS YEAR.

Tyra Banks announced on her instagram that Life Size 2 has found its co-star, Francia Raisa (also known from “The Secret Life of an American Teenager” and being Selena Gomez bestie and kidney donor)!

Filming is set to take place soon and the movie will premiere on Freeform this holiday season. No word if Lindsay Lohan will appear in the film.