Liam Payne vs Jason Derulo Epic Rap Battle

Things got pretty heated and personal between Liam Payne and Jason Derulo on TBS’ Drop The Mic. We saw a side of Liam we’d never seen before.

The whole thing started off innocent enough. They both took shots at the others’ shirtless selfies. There were even a few mom jokes peppered in. But, things soon got personal with Derulo taking shots at the age difference between Liam and Cheryl and even making fun of their child’s name.

In a few short clips, you can see where Liam looks somewhat upset. So, I guess he decided he’d had enough of the shenanigans and put an end to the battle with this;

“let’s finish this kid off cause I’m bored” before jumping into his verse. “I ain’t impressed with your dancing, I ain’t impressed with your flow / You got a song called ‘Trumpets’ cause you actually blow,”

WOW!