A Letter From The Tooth Fairy Has The Internet Losing It

As it turns out, the Tooth Fairy’s quality assurance department has stringent guidelines and not every tooth is worthy of a little change under the pillow!

Sam Warren is like any other boy his age, he enjoys playing XBox, and riding his bike. When he grows up, he wants to be an entrepreneur or a ninja. Which, in my opinion are one and the same.

The is one problem, though. Sam doesn’t brush his teeth as much as he should. It’s not a HUGE problem at the moment since he’s losing all of his baby teeth. But, he’s not forming healthy habits. Mom and dad decided an intervention was in order and decided the Tooth Fairy was JUST the person for the job. Here’s the letter the tooth fairy left under little Sam’s pillow after his most recent tooth loss.

Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough pic.twitter.com/4WWmBvuo22 — Henry Warren (@henrywarren) September 5, 2017

Yeah, it’s a bit hard to read. So here’s what it says.

Dear Mr. Warren, This letter is to inform you that I have now taken receipt of your tooth and it is being duly processed in our system. You will have noticed there has been a delay in your payment for the tooth. Mr. Warren, I have to inform you that this is due to the condition in which we found said tooth. We expect a certain amount of wear and tear on the teeth we appraise. However in this case your tooth had to be referred up to the committee for further analysis. We believe this is due to the lack of care and attention by yourself. We have detected more than trace amounts of Fanta™ and residual amounts of both cereal and chocolate which have not been removed by appropriate brushing technique. We recommend you review your practice here as a matter of urgency. Mr. Warren we will accept the tooth on this occasion but we need your assurances that the condition of your next tooth will be significantly better or we will withhold payment. Sincerely yours,

Barry T. Tooth Fairy

2 muinutes, twice a day with a little flossing at the end of the day goes a real long way!

