Let’s all welcome Tom Cruise to Instagram….he kicked off his page with two pictures yesterday, including one revealing that “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is the name of the sixth M:I movie.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

He racked up an impressive 574,000 followers in just two hours.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” hits theaters on July 27th.