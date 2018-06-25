Let’s Dance Louisville Raises $300,000 To Feed Those In Need!

It was a great night of local business people showing lots of skin and sequins for a great cause!

Kelly played the role of Erin Andrews from “Dancing With the Stars”, while Sarah Jordan served as “Tom Bergeron” (LOL!!) emceeing the night with auctioneer, Kevin Harned from WAVE3.

Congrats to Dr. Jenny Rouchka, who SLAYED both her routine, and raising money before she hit the dance floor! She alone raised will over $17,000 herself through various bake sales, garage sales, lemonade stands and asking friends and colleagues!

The money raised supports the “Feed My Neighbor” program though The Sandefur Dining Room, which is located behind the Cathedral of the Assumption, and was named the “Food Emergency Kitchen of the Year” in 2013 by Dare to Care.

Last year, over 40,000 meals were served by 4,563 volunteers.

