Let’s All Send Aaron A Birthday Card!



Aaron Stamper wants one thing for his 16th birthday…a mailbox full of birthday cards. He’s from Estill County and is battling cancer. To say it’s been a rough three years for Aaron and his family would be a massive understatement. In April 2014, Aaron was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic t-cell 2 leukemia just two days before his 13th birthday.

One year later, Aaron’s 19-year-old brother Ethan died in a car crash.

His mom says each card gives him the courage to fight. Birthday cards can be sent to Aaron at his home at 2795 Pea Ridge Road, Irvine, KY 40336. His birthday is Sunday, April 2.

