Less People Are Eating Eggo Waffles Without ‘Stranger Things’

Uh oh.

In the absence of Eleven’s love of Eggo waffles, sales have dropped during the hiatus for the show!

Eggo sales grew by 14% from the year prior through the fourth quarter of 2017, followed up by 9.4% through the first four-months of 2018.

They credited that to the fact that Eleven loves Eggos in the show.

But through the four weeks ending May 19th Eggo sales grew by just a slim 1.3% and that took place while the Netflix show has been on a lengthy hiatus between seasons.

AHHH! WE’RE GONNA HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL NOVEMBER 15TH WHEN STRANGER THINGS COME BACK AND PEOPLE CAN ENJOY DELICIOUS FROZEN WAFFLES AGAIN!!!

