Less People Are Eating Eggo Waffles Without ‘Stranger Things’
By Kelly K
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 8:27 AM

Uh oh.

 

In the absence of Eleven’s love of Eggo waffles, sales have dropped during the hiatus for the show!

Eggo sales grew by 14% from the year prior through the fourth quarter of 2017, followed up by 9.4% through the first four-months of 2018.
They credited that to the fact that Eleven loves Eggos in the show.

But through the four weeks ending May 19th Eggo sales grew by just a slim 1.3% and that took place while the Netflix show has been on a lengthy hiatus between seasons.

AHHH!  WE’RE GONNA HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL NOVEMBER 15TH WHEN STRANGER THINGS COME BACK AND PEOPLE CAN ENJOY DELICIOUS FROZEN WAFFLES AGAIN!!!

STORY HERE

