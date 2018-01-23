Legendary Kid E-Mails Every Claudia Looking For The One Who Got Away

An Apple employee demonstrates the animoji feature of the new iPhone X at the Apple Union Square store Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in San Francisco. Apple's iPhone X went on sale Friday, as the company scrambles to meet demand for a marquee device that sports a lush screen, facial-recognition skills and a $1,000 price tag. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Hayden is like the rest of us, just looking for the right girl. He was on Tinder and came across his “dream girl” Claudia, but he mistakenly swiped LEFT on her profile (bad).

Like a true hero, he e-mailed every girl with the name Claudia at Missouri State to find her. Guess what? He did!

Boy emailed every Claudia at Missouri State to get a date