LeBron James as Pennywise is Terrifying Nightmare Fuel

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right and guard Jose Calderon walk to the bench during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The Pelicans won 123-101. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Pennywise the clown may have experienced a rebirth in the reboot to Stephen King’s “It”, but the clown’s truly horrific persona wasn’t realized until LeBron James donned a Pennywise costume.

LeBron is known for having en epic Halloween bash every year. This year was no different although this year, he decided he wanted to scare the life out of his guests. Pennywise the clown in the movie “It” is creepy enough. Now, make the clown 6′ 8″ and 250 pounds of solid muscle and what you have is pure nightmare fuel.