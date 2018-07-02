LeBron James Is A Laker

LeBron James is heading to the Los Angeles Lakers.

King James signed a 4 year contract with Magic Johnson’s team for $154 million: ($35.65M year one, $37.43M year two, $39.21M and $41M).

It’s unclear who else might be joining LeBron at this point, but rumors are swirling that the Lakers are trying to land Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron is coming off a season in which he averaged 27.5 points per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron led Cleveland to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in four games.