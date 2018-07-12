Lebron, Dicaprio, And Pacino All Walk Into A Restaurant

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right and guard Jose Calderon walk to the bench during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The Pelicans won 123-101. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A Power dinner between Lebron, Dicaprio, and Al Pacino?!

Yeah, I was confused too… super unlikely friends but after I digested it… I LOVE this weird friendship!

TMZ reported that they met up for dinner in Beverly Hills and tried to hide from the paparazzi, but didn’t succeed…

Leo was pictured leaving the front, while Al and Lebron snuck out the back.

BTW — LeBron’s business partner, Maverick Carter, was also there (in the jean jacket) … so yeah, this dinner seems to be more business than pleasure.

No word on who paid (or expensed) the bill.

I just need to know what was discussed… With Lebron being in LA now is he trying to get into acting???