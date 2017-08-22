Leaked Nudes of Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn and Others

Miley Cyrus in Concert on NBC's "The Today Show" at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City - May 26, 2017

A website known for leaking private photos of celebrities has leaked nude photos of Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, Katherine McPhee, Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus.

In the case of Tiger and Lindsey, sources say it was Lindsey’s phone that was hacked and the pictures are of a full frontal, nude Tiger that he sent to Lindsey when they were dating.

Not only were pictures of Lindsey leaked, there is a video of her in the tub doing things we can’t discuss here.

As for Miley, let’s just say her new, polished image is going to take a bit of a hit. Which I think is unfair! What business is it of our’s what she does behind closed doors and who are we to judge her for what she does in the privacy of her own home?

Tiger Woods, Katharine McPhee Declare Legal War Over Nude Photo Hacks https://t.co/jkj8Y5kdqb — TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2017

There has been no word out of the Cyrus, Stewart and McPhee camps. However, both Tiger and Lindsey have sent letters to the website demanding that they take the photos down. Lindsey, calls the leak “an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy.”

I know that curiosity can be a powerful thing. But, try to fight off the desire to search these photos out. Naked, nude, naughty or not…these photos were intended for a single recipient and they are stolen.

