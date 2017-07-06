Lauren Conrad Is A Mom
By Kelly K
|
Jul 6, 2017 @ 7:19 AM

Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell are officially parents.  She gave birth to son, Liam James Tell, yesterday weighing 6 lbs. and 14 oz.

Conrad and Tell got married on September 13, 2014, and this is their first child together.

