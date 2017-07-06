Lauren Conrad Is A Mom By Kelly K | Jul 6, 2017 @ 7:19 AM Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell are officially parents. She gave birth to son, Liam James Tell, yesterday weighing 6 lbs. and 14 oz. Conrad and Tell got married on September 13, 2014, and this is their first child together. babybirthLauren ConradsonThe Hills Related Content Kim Is Ready For Baby #3 Meet Liam Payne’s New Son!! You Should Know Ryan Lochte Is Now A Dad…JEA... Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy BEYONCE ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Talking About Newborn ...