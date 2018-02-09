You Laugh, You Lose – Valentine’s Day Edition

If we’re being stingy Chelsea was out after the 1st joke… but we let her play anyway. See how well YOU can do!
Here are some jokes to start you off:
- Wanna hear a joke about a piece of paper? Never mind… its tearable
- How do you make an eggroll? You push it.
- What kind of Valentine’s Day candy is never on time? ChocoLATE
- Where do hamburgers take their sweethearts on Valentine’s Day to dance? To the meatball.
- What do squirrels give for Valentine’s Day? Forget-me-nuts.
- Do you know what happens when you fart in church? You have to sit in your own pew.