You Laugh, You Lose: Holiday Edition

The object is to NOT laugh at these “dad jokes” – here are a few to get you started.

What kind of motorcycle does Santa ride? – Holly Davidson

Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting? – They’re always dropping their needles

What did the gingerbread man put on his bed to keep warm at night? – A Cookie Sheet

What do you call Santa’s most impolite reindeer? – RUDEolph

What did Santa give his depressed elf friend for Christmas? – An Elf-Help Book

How can you tell snowmen apart from snow women? – Snowballs

What kind of cars do elves drive? – Toy….oytas

What do Santa’s elves go to school to learn? – The Elfabet

You hear Chelsea got excited after finishing her puzzle in 6 months? The box said 2-4 years!

My grandmother’s last words before she kicked the bucket were, ‘Hey, how far do you think I can kick this bucket?’

A scarecrow says, “This job isn’t for everyone, but, hay, it’s in my jeans.”

What’s the difference between a poorly dressed man on a unicycle and a well-dressed man on a bicycle? Attire.

What did the grape do when he got stepped on? He let out a little wine.

I have kleptomania, but when it gets bad I take something for it…

What do fish need to stay healthy? Vitamin Sea…

How did the hamburger introduce his girlfriend?…. Meat patty

I wrote a song about a tortilla. Well actually, it’s more of a wrap.