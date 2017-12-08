You Laugh, You Lose: Holiday Edition
By Ben Davis
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 9:08 AM

The object is to NOT laugh at these “dad jokes” – here are a few to get you started.

  • What kind of motorcycle does Santa ride? – Holly Davidson
  • Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting? – They’re always dropping their needles
  • What did the gingerbread man put on his bed to keep warm at night? – A Cookie Sheet
  • What do you call Santa’s most impolite reindeer? – RUDEolph
  • What did Santa give his depressed elf friend for Christmas? – An Elf-Help Book
  • How can you tell snowmen apart from snow women? – Snowballs
  • What kind of cars do elves drive? – Toy….oytas
  • What do Santa’s elves go to school to learn? – The Elfabet
  • You hear Chelsea got excited after finishing her puzzle in 6 months? The box said 2-4 years!
  • My grandmother’s last words before she kicked the bucket were, ‘Hey, how far do you think I can kick this bucket?’
  • A scarecrow says, “This job isn’t for everyone, but, hay, it’s in my jeans.”
  • What’s the difference between a poorly dressed man on a unicycle and a well-dressed man on a bicycle? Attire.
  • What did the grape do when he got stepped on? He let out a little wine.
  • I have kleptomania, but when it gets bad I take something for it…
  • What do fish need to stay healthy? Vitamin Sea…
  • How did the hamburger introduce his girlfriend?…. Meat patty
  • I wrote a song about a tortilla. Well actually, it’s more of a wrap.
