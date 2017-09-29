You Laugh, You Lose Is The Hardest Game You’ll Play

The object is NOT to laugh. It’s SO HARD!
Here are some to get you started. 😂
- My friend David lost his ID…… So now I call him Dav.
- How does an evil cow laugh?…… Moohaha
- Want to hear a joke about potassium?……. K.
- Three blondes walk into a building…… You’d think one of them would have seen it
- Why is too much alcohol bad for you?……Because that would be too whiskey.
- Why did the hipster burn his mouth while drinking coffee?…. Because he drank it before it was cool
- What are Super Mario’s overalls made of?…. Denim, denim, denim…
- Did you hear about the fire at the circus?….. It was in-tents.
- Why did the blind man fall into the well?…. Because he couldn’t see that well.
- What’s the leading cause of dry skin?…. Towels
- Feeling Cold?…… Go stand in a corner for a bit. They are usually around 90 degrees.