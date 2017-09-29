You Laugh, You Lose Is The Hardest Game You’ll Play
By Ben Davis
Sep 29, 2017

The object is NOT to laugh.  It’s SO HARD!

Here are some to get you started. 😂

  1. My friend David lost his ID…… So now I call him Dav.
  2. How does an evil cow laugh?…… Moohaha
  3. Want to hear a joke about potassium?……. K.
  4. Three blondes walk into a building…… You’d think one of them would have seen it
  5. Why is too much alcohol bad for you?……Because that would be too whiskey.
  6. Why did the hipster burn his mouth while drinking coffee?…. Because he drank it before it was cool
  7. What are Super Mario’s overalls made of?…. Denim, denim, denim…
  8. Did you hear about the fire at the circus?….. It was in-tents.
  9. Why did the blind man fall into the well?…. Because he couldn’t see that well.
  10. What’s the leading cause of dry skin?…. Towels
  11. Feeling Cold?…… Go stand in a corner for a bit. They are usually around 90 degrees.
