Late Movie Rental Return Almost Resulted in Jail Time

A Tulsa, Oklahoma man nearly found himself in the thug-jug over a VERY over-due movie rental.

It’s truly a series of unfortunate events for Lonnie Perry. Back in 2014 he rented “Ted” from…somewhere. I thought all of the rental places had closed by 2014. I guess I was wrong. Anyway, back to Lonnie.

Lonnie never returned the movie and admittedly forgot all about it. Which is understandable when you consider that a string of unfortunate events left poor Lonnie homeless.

The overdue bill for the rental now sits at $218, which was enough for a warrant for his arrest to be issued. Lonnie, being homeless, clearly doesn’t have that kinda scratch and said;

“I just don’t have that kind of money right off. I’ll get it, and I’ll pay it. I’ll do what I have to do. I just think it could have gone a different route. I understand the video place having to do what they’ve got to do. There’s other means of trying to get a hold of people without a warrant. It wasn’t worth the $5 I rented it for.”

Shortly after news of this story broke, a local business in Tulsa stepped in to help Lonnie out with his over-due rental of “Ted”. A local handyman company named Jeff of All Trades stepped in, drove over to the rental store and paid off Lonnie’s bill.

