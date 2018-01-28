Last Jedi Lightsaber Fight Set To Britney Spears’ Toxic
By Garfield
|
Jan 28, 2018 @ 8:35 AM
Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Nothing brings levity to a serious movie scene quite like giving it a completely inappropriate soundtrack. Like Britney Spears’ song Toxic.

***SPOILER ALERT***

If you haven’t seen “The Last Jedi” yet, you may want to just go ahead and hit the back button or close out all together. What is contained in the gifs below is a pretty big spoiler.

Twitter user @rachlikesbands took a 30 second clip from The Last Jedi and set it to Britney Spears’ hit “Toxic”…a song about unhealthy relationships. But she didn’t stop at just toxic. It got better as the tweets went on.

And, sticking with the relationships theme.

Lets not forget that you never put baby in a corner.

I feel like Demi would certainly approve.

YO ADRIAN!!

Had to save the best for last.

With all of it’s negative qualities in mind, things like this remind me that the internet is a great, powerful and beautiful thing.

Comments