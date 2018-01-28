Last Jedi Lightsaber Fight Set To Britney Spears’ Toxic

Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Nothing brings levity to a serious movie scene quite like giving it a completely inappropriate soundtrack. Like Britney Spears’ song Toxic.

***SPOILER ALERT***

If you haven’t seen “The Last Jedi” yet, you may want to just go ahead and hit the back button or close out all together. What is contained in the gifs below is a pretty big spoiler.

Twitter user @rachlikesbands took a 30 second clip from The Last Jedi and set it to Britney Spears’ hit “Toxic”…a song about unhealthy relationships. But she didn’t stop at just toxic. It got better as the tweets went on.

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to “Toxic” by Brittany Spears pic.twitter.com/5qY5XNInnq — you’re not alone in everything✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 23, 2018

And, sticking with the relationships theme.

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to “New Rules” by Dua Lipa (suggested by @DNMERON ) pic.twitter.com/6GKZbyVtmv — you’re not alone in everything✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 23, 2018

Lets not forget that you never put baby in a corner.

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” from Dirty Dancing pic.twitter.com/3MngCorEnW — you’re not alone in everything✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 26, 2018

I feel like Demi would certainly approve.

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to “Confident” by Demi Lovato pic.twitter.com/tVIM8SN3ye — you’re not alone in everything✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 26, 2018

YO ADRIAN!!

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to “Eye Of The Tiger” pic.twitter.com/2AZ41zE5Oy — you’re not alone in everything✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 26, 2018

Had to save the best for last.

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to “All Star” by Smash Mouth pic.twitter.com/Hnmz1KT3rf — you’re not alone in everything✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 27, 2018

With all of it’s negative qualities in mind, things like this remind me that the internet is a great, powerful and beautiful thing.