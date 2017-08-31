Largest Lego Set of All Time is $800 and Over 7,500 Pieces

The largest Lego set of all time is going to cost you countless hours of your life, $800 and clocks in at 7,541 pieces.

It’s sure to be a must-have for the Lego or Star Wars fanatic on your shopping list this season. Imagine the smile on their face on Christmas morning when they unwrap this bad boy. Rumor has it, the box it comes in is so big that you’ll need a box with wheels much like the one you can see HERE. Designers took no shortcuts to include pain-staking detail into the Millennium Falcon. It includes escape pods, forward and rear compartments, the ramps raise and lower and the blaster cannons pop down too. You should really check this article out for more about it.

This Millennium Falcon Lego behemoth has been the worst kept secret at Lego for the past few months. Now, it’s finally here and I for one am not afraid to drop the greater portion of my pay-check on it. It hits stores on October 1st. So save your pennies and be ready to brawl for this one!

