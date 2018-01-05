Lamar Jackson To Enter NFL Draft
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 5, 2018 @ 1:15 PM

U of L quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson will forgo his senior year and has declared for the NFL draft.  He had a record-setting career for the Cards including the

first player in college football history to record at least 3,500 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in consecutive seasons, and he set Louisville records for total offense (13,175 yards), rushing yards (4,132), rushing touchdowns (50) and total touchdowns (119).

A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on

Good luck on your professional career, Lamar! We’ll miss you!

