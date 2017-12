FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson smiles as he leaves the field after his team defeated Kentucky 44-17 in an NCAA college football game, in Lexington, Ky. Jackson was selected to the AP All-Conference ACC team announced Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/David Stephenson, File)

U of L quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist, Lamar Jackson visited West End School Wednesday and answered some of the student’s questions.

My favorite? “How long have you been playing basketball?” 😂🏀🏈

The correct answer is: Lamar plays football and for 13 years.

Lamar Jackson will find out if he’s the Heisman Trophy winner at the ceremony in New York City on Saturday.