Lady Gaga Wins Big And Christina Pays Tribute To Whitney At The AMAs
By Kelly K
Nov 20, 2017 @ 6:49 AM

Lady Gaga gave a great performance of “The Cure” at the AMAs and took home Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock.

Christina Aguilera performed a medley of songs in tribute to Whitney Houston…

P!nk is denying she was cringing during the performance after an audience shot caused the Internet to talk.  She said Christina ‘killed it.’

Bruno Mars was the big winner taking home 7 awards!

See the biggest moments of the night…

 

