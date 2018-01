Lady Gaga has an upcoming music video for a piano version of her song, “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’)”. “Joanne” was released in 2016.

I have a surprise. #Joanne — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 24, 2018

She explained on GMA back in 2016 that song is about her dad’s sister who passed away in the 70’s. The album is about family and learning from the past.

Gaga tweeted earlier this week which has lead many fans to believe she will perform the piano version at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.