Lady Gaga Reportedly Signed a $100 Million Deal

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2017 file photo shows Lady Gaga at a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. The diva announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, that she will be performing at Coachella for both weekends in April. Gaga will take the headlining spot that had been Beyonce's. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Lady Gaga is reportedly signed a $100 million deal for a 50 show residency in Vegas.

There should be an official announcement this week.

It’s rumored her residency will be at the soon-to-be opened Park Theater at Park MGM.

Sources also say that Park Theater will also have Bruno Mars and Cher.

YAS PLEASE!!