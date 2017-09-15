Lady Gaga Is Hospitalized
By Kelly K
|
Sep 15, 2017 @ 6:54 AM

Lady Gaga was hospitalized and forced to pull out of the upcoming Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

She tweeted that she is in “severe physical pain” and posted a photo of an IV in her arm on Instagram.


Gaga said she had to take care of her body and asked fans for their “grace and understanding.”

Her rep says Lady Gaga’s pain was affecting her ability to perform and that she was under the care of “expert medical professionals.”

It wasn’t clear what she was suffering from or where she was being treated.

