Lady Gaga Gets Ready For The Grammys By Ziplining Upside Down

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2017 file photo shows Lady Gaga at a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. The diva announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, that she will be performing at Coachella for both weekends in April. Gaga will take the headlining spot that had been Beyonce's. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover), P!nk and Little Big Town will perform at the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28th. James Corden will host. Our own Jackson Blue is giving you a shot at winning a trip there…click HERE for that info.

Childish Gambino will be making his Grammy stage debut, and has been nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Lady Gaga is set to perform a song from her Grammy-nominated album, “Joanne,” and is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Million Reasons.”

Little Big Town has been nominated for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo-Group Performance, while P!nk is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song, “What About Us.”

BTW…Lady Gaga’s boyfriend Christian Carion posted a video of her on Instagram ziplining upside down on their vacation in Costa Rica.