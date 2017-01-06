Ladies…Here’s an Opportunity To Get To Coachella For FREE* (May Include A Creepy Catch)

Soooo Craigslist has already flagged this ad and removed it, but not before the glorious Internet captured a screenshot for us.

Fifty-six-year-old “Gordie” quit his job and divorced his wife to just live life and have fun! And he needs a traveling companion to share his VIP tickets to Coachella! Sounds pretty cool right? Welllllll…he does have a LENGTHY, SPECIFIC AND CREEPY list of criteria you must meet before you get the gig.

“1. Must be female between the ages of 19 and 25

2. Must be comfortable traveling in a Recreational Vehicle (Vintage Shasta Chinook 3100 – pic attached).

3. Must have fashionable sense of style in the vein of typical coachella goer (i.e. cute indian headband, small ripped jean shorts, lots of colorful bracelets, etc).

4. Preferably have a playlist of various Coachella artists on phone we can listen to on ride over.

5. Must keep hands and feet moisturized at all times.

6. Must be open-minded and opportunistic.

7. Must be ok with periodic hand-holding (perhaps during certain sensual songs and while walking into the festival initially).

8. Fingernails and Toenails must be nicely painted and harmonious with general color scheme of outfit.

9. I will provide snacks such as beef jerky and peanut butter sandwiches but if you have additional snacks and/or drinks…BIG BONUS!

10. Being social is fine but no excessive fraternizing with other male festival-goers, and most definitely NO PUBLIC AFFECTION with other festival-goers (violation of this rule results in immediate removal of Tropic Motor Motel room privileges and maybe even return ride).

11. Periodic moments of extended eye contact.

12. Allow me to brush your hair once per day (not mandatory, but encouraged).

13. Must not be into drugs, pot ok.

14. Must take a minimum of four photos of us together and post them to your Instigram account.

15. Any personal grooming such as toenail clipping, eyebrow plucking or lipstick application must be done in my presence.

16. At least once during festival, you must allow me to carry you on my shoulders so you can see stage better (perfect time for instigram photo!)

17. At least twice during the festival you must tell me in a playful manner that “I am naughty”.

18. At some point in time during the festival you must tell me that “you didn’t know how this would go, but you’re actually having a really good time”.

19. At least once during our stay after your shower, you must use the steam to write a cute message on the bathroom mirror for me to find later when I shower.

20. Must be ready to party and HAVE FUN!”

Like me mentioned, the ad was taken down so your window of opportunity is closed unfortunately. But it’s probably better because…EWWWWW.

